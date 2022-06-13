Prince Harry, Meghan ‘completely excluded’ from private Royal Jubilee events

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have been ‘completely excluded’ from the royal family’s private celebrations during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex especially travelled to the UK last week for the Queen’s Jubilee, however, received what has been called a rather ‘frosty’ welcome by the royal family; they were hardly spotted with any other senior royals, including Prince William.

Speaking on the same on Sunrise Australia, Mirror UK’s royal editor Russel Myers suggested that both Prince Harry and Meghan remained excluded from the key royal group during their short visit.

Myers said: “Prince Harry might be a bit perturbed from what happened because he was completely ignored.”

“There were some pictures of them keeping a low profile at Trooping the Colours, the first event on the Thursday of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. There were some long lenses of them mixing with the family, Meghan looking quite forlorn on her own,” he added.

Myers further continued: “When I was just sitting a few feet away from Harry and Meghan, when William and Kate came in, and Charles and Camilla, there was no eye contact whatsoever.”

“We also understand that was the only time they saw the family, there was no celebrations, there was no going round for tea and cake. It seems things are very, very frosty still. If Harry was looking for some sort of piecemeal, he was a long way off that,” he concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan only attended one Jubilee event over the four-day weekend; they showed up at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, for the Jubilee thanksgiving service.



