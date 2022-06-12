Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s value ‘depreciating’ without 'all access' pass to Firm

Insiders warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s value has reportedly dwindled since they lost the ‘all access’ pass to the Firm.
This warning has been issued by a source close to Express UK, during one of their latest interviews.
According to the inside source, “Americans, in general, are now aware they no longer have 'all access' passes to the higher reaches of British royalty. This is bound to affect their value.”
“All the creative content that was initially promised hasn't really materialized,” they also pointed out.
In light of that, “It's highly unlikely their deals will be renewed unless they can start producing some creative magic.”
