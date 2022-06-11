Saba Qamar decides to quit acting?

Pakistan’s much adored actress Saba Qamar left fans in shock after she confessed that she plans to leave acting after marriage.



In a latest chat with Malliha Rehman at Gloss Etc, Qamar announced what the future will hold her, "Let’s hope for the best. I’m happy to have a person in my life. He lives in abroad but he’s a Muslim Allhamdulillah."



"I was scared of relationships but now I’m not because of him. Wedding is not finalized yet but we’ll soon get married. It’s my dream to perform Hajj with my partner," she added.

Qamar concluded, "I’ll not continue acting after marriage because it will be difficult for me to manage both career and my married life at the same time. I’m such an honest and loyal person that if I had to bid farewell to my career for my partner, I will."

Fans were taken aback by her sudden decision and the qualities of loyalty and honesty she holds as a whole.