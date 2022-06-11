‘Top Gun: Maverick’ third part rumors leaked: Deets inside

File footage

The makers of Tom cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick have been flying high after the film’s terrific success at the box office.

Soon after the release of Top Gun: Maverick, film director Joseph Kosinski discussed whether or not there will be a possible third part to Cruise starrer.

“It took 36 years for Tom to agree to do this one! It’s up to him,” Joseph said while speaking with Indiewire.

“He’s the one that has to be convinced. That’s how this project started, with Jerry and I going to Paris to talk Tom into it,” he added. “It’s all about story. It’s all about emotion. If we can figure out a way, a journey for Maverick to go back and be with these young pilots and figure something out, maybe it could happen.”

“I think for now, we should just enjoy that we got this one,” he concluded.

Top Gun: Maverick has given Cruise his first $100 million opening weekend at the box office. The sequel sees him reprising his iconic role as US navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the original 1986 film.