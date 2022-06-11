Shahid Kapoor admires wife Mira Rajput’s impressive look: Photo

Shahid Kapoor has never shied away from expressing his PDA for his beloved wife Mira Rajput Kapoor on social media platforms.



Even now, the Jersey actor expressed admiration for his wife in her latest post on Instagram.

On Friday, the celebrity’s wife shared a photo for the “home-utilities” brand in which she could be seen donning a blue attire and looked stunning in her beautiful smile.

Adding to this, a table with fresh fruits and flowers was also seen in a photo, while she wrote, “An oasis to relax, unwind and really feel at HOME!” in the caption.

Interestingly, the Kabir Singh actor took to the comment section and showered love for his wife on the post.



“No one is prettier,” he stated.

Fans were excited to see the actor’s love for his wife on the post.

One replied, “Yes … Mira is prettiest,” while another added, “Cutest hubby”.

Meanwhile, the couple shares two kids including a daughter and a son.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next venture with Ali Abbas Zafar.