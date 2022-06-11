Ranveer Singh expresses admiration for Virat Kohli’s acting skills in new BTS video

Ranveer Singh expresses admiration for Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a new BTS video

Ranveer Singh is all praise for the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a recent behind the scene (BTS) video, shared on social media.



On Friday, Virat turned to Instagram to post a BTS video with his wife Anushka Sharma in which the couple could be seen goofing around in front of the camera.

In a few clips, the ace cricketer was donning a turban, looking neat and sharp, while Anushka was in her own element.

Adding to this, the pair seemingly had fun with each other and their chemistry looked adorable.

In a caption, Virat wrote, “Some candid moments,” while tagging his wife on the post.





The Jayeshbhai Jordaar was one of the first celebrities who reacted to the post and commented, “Best actor in a leading role male”.

In a few hours, the post garnered 2.5 million likes and fans showered their love by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section.

One fan said, “They are awesome.”

Another user stated, “Killing it on-screen and off-screen always.”

Meanwhile, the couple is enjoying their vacations in the Maldives.