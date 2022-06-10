Kim Kardashian knows her kids are 'safe' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian knows her kids are 'safe' with Pete after security for Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is stepping in a serious zone with beau Pete Davidson!

The 41-year-old reality star has build a strong bond with her boyfriend of six months and is making sure that her kids feel the same about the former SNL funnyman.

A source close to the couple, tell PEOPLE: "Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," says the insider.

Kim shares four children- North,8, Saint,6, Chicago,4, and Pslam, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West.

The insider added: "Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."

"They never tried to rush anything. He has slowly been getting to know them," adds the source. "The kids love having Pete around. He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention. It makes Kim very happy that they all get along."

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021 a few months after she made her SNL hosting debut and performed a romantic skit with the star.