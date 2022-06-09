Johnny Depp's first on-screen appearance after Amber Heard trial revealed

Johnny Depp will soon be making his first on-screen appearance after winning blockbuster suit against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star ‘s upcoming project has revealed to be a drug documentary Boston George which will be unveiled on July 22 on streaming site Fandor.

The documentary will follow the story of George Jacob Jung - a drug trafficker and smuggler who Depp played on the 2001 film Blow.

The five-part documentaries will unveils the Hollywood A-lister’s interviews , produced by Georgette Angelos and Chris Chesson and directed by Clint Choate.

The series’ IMDb noted that Depp described the smuggler as “one of my favorite people instantly” and “a very charming outlaw,” lived a prolific life of lawbreaking.

Meanwhile, Depp has a busy schedule ahead of him after defeating his ex-wife in the blockbuster case including Jeff Beck collaboration and a potential role in Beetlejuice sequel.

Moreover, a former Disney executive told People magazine that Depp could return to Pirates of the Caribbean.

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that 'Pirates' is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board,” the outlet reported on Monday.