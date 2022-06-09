Meghan Markle should ‘think of new career’ after ‘rampant failures’

File Footage

Experts slam ‘failure’ Meghan Markle with a major call out amid demands for her to ‘change career paths’.



This accusation has been handed down by Margret Thatcher’s ex-aide and commentator Nile Gardiner.

According to a report by Express UK, the former aide claimed, “Still waiting for Meghan Markle's apology to the Royal Family and the British people for all her failed attacks on the Monarchy.”



“Judging by the massive success of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee her campaign hasn't been a great success,” they added.

Before concluding the aide offered her two cents over Meghan Markle's career choices and left her with 'sage advice, admitting, “She may want to think about a different career.”