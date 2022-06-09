Kim and Kourtney brand Tristan Thompson 'worst person on planet' post infidelity

Khloe Kardashian’s sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian tipped Tristan Thompson after his infidelity was exposed in Wednesday’s episode of The Kardashians.

The recent episode of the Hulu series showed Kourtney and Kylie branding the NBA player as ‘the worst person on the planet’ after they found out that Tristan cheated on Khloe for the third time.

“Everything in my life is in a really good place right now,” Khloe had expressed at the photo shoot for her Good American brand just a day before his beau was exposed.

The bombshell episode then showed Kim fuming with anger to hear the news when she was working out in her gym.

"It's this whole thing saying, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston," Kim said on the phone. "So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?' Khloe doesn't even (expletive) know," she said.

Kim also warned her younger sister before breaking the news, "Another shock."

"Did you see what I sent you? He’s (Tristan's) been lying to you," the 41-year-old reality star said.

"He did a full declaration," Kim said referring to Tristan's public admission in January.