Johnny Depp was 'over the moon' after winning trial, says lawyer: Video

Johnny Depp was 'euphoric' over his massive victory in defamation trial, reveals lawyer.

Benjamin Chew sat in with Law and Crime on their official YouTube channel to discuss the sensational defamation trial between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking about the Pirates of the Caribbean star's reaction to the overwhelming victory, Mr Chew held back tears in an emotional confession.

"It was emotional. We were so thrilled for him. It was a great moment, said the teary-eyed attorney.

"He was euphoric. To me. he always looks great. But that day, he looked ten years younger. I mean, he looked like the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders," he continued.

"One of his longtime friends said, and it was moving to us, that he had not seen Johnny smile like that in six years. That made us very please and very gratified," concluded Chew.

"He was over the moon and I feel that finally after six years, he has got his life back," Mr Chew and lawyer Camille Vasquez later told Good Morning America.

