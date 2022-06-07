Johnny Depp, Amber Heard former lavish apartment is on the market

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard’s historic penthouse, where they shared sweet memories in the past, is up for the sale days after jury announced its verdict in the defamation trial.



The Aquaman actress and Depp spent a brief time in the lavish apartment, located at the top of famous Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles.

It is one of the five penthouses within the building, owned by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and sold after his divorce from Heard.

Upon his divorce from Amber Heard in 2016, Depp listed and sold all five penthouses for a combined $12.78 million.

According to the details, all five units were interconnected when the former couple lived there. These were subsequently divided after Depp sold them.

The penthouse that most recently went on the market is listed for $1,765,000. It has one-bedroom, two-bathroom two-story residence with 1,780 square feet of space.