Prince Harry’s past snubs turning him into ‘second class royal’: report

File Footage

Prince Harry has been branded a ‘second class royal’ after learning of all the consequences he has to endure for beginning rows against the royal family.



Royal author Ingrid Seward weighed in on the branding in their interview with The Sun.

She was quoted saying, “Becoming a 'second-row royal' is difficult for Harry to swallow.”

“When he walked into the cathedral with his stylish wife Meghan by his side, he looked fed-up.”