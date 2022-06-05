 
Saturday June 04, 2022
Khloe Kardashian pays special tribute to Kim as she steps out with Kris and Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood

Khloe stepped out for dinner with Kris and Kendall in nude latex dress Kim rocked in 2015

By Web Desk
June 05, 2022
Khloe Kardashian channeled her inner  Kim Kardashian as she donned a her iconic 2015 nude latex dress to dinner with Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood. 

The 37-year-old reality star stepped out for dinner in the town with her mom and sister in a longer version of the iconic nude latex dress Kim rocked in 2015.

The Good American CEO was pictured wearing the ankle-length, sleeveless Atsuko Kudo number paired with pointed clear heels and a pink-and-brown fuzzy Fendi purse. 

Tristan Thompson's ex completed the look by rocking her blonde hair in waves and wearing a nude lipstick similar to the shade of the dress.

Kanye West's ex wore a knee-length version of the dress in 2015 and over the years, has donned different versions of the garment, including one with a plunging neckline.

Khloe's look garnered massive applause  from fans  as she was looking drop dead gorgeous in  Kim's iconic dress. 