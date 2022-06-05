Khloe Kardashian pays special tribute to Kim as she steps out with Kris and Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian channeled her inner Kim Kardashian as she donned a her iconic 2015 nude latex dress to dinner with Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood.
The 37-year-old reality star stepped out for dinner in the town with her mom and sister in a longer version of the iconic nude latex dress Kim rocked in 2015.
The Good American CEO was pictured wearing the ankle-length, sleeveless Atsuko Kudo number paired with pointed clear heels and a pink-and-brown fuzzy Fendi purse.
Tristan Thompson's ex completed the look by rocking her blonde hair in waves and wearing a nude lipstick similar to the shade of the dress.
Kanye West's ex wore a knee-length version of the dress in 2015 and over the years, has donned different versions of the garment, including one with a plunging neckline.
Khloe's look garnered massive applause from fans as she was looking drop dead gorgeous in Kim's iconic dress.
