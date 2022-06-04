Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez seen with beau first time since blockbuster suit

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez was recently seen with her boyfriend for the first time after she helped her superstar client win the million-dollar lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Daily Mail, Vasquez was seen enjoying a romantic outing with British WeWork executive Edward Owen on Thursday.

The outlet reported that the lovebirds were spotted leaving a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Virginia.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The Hollywood A-lister's sweet interaction with his attorney inside the court during the bombshell lawsuit created sparked massive speculations around the duo's potential romance.

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that the sources share that Vasquez remains mum on her romance with Owen but an insider has confirmed their romantic link.

Daily Mail reported that the couple ignited romance after meeting at an upscale gastropub The Cow in November.