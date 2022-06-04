Johnny Depp mobbed by fans as he arrives in Glasgow after winning trial

Johnny Depp found himself surrounded by his die-hard fans upon arrival in Glasgow after winning the blockbuster defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor won over hearts at the Glashow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, June 3 before leaving for another gig in the city on Saturday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen waving and greeting his fans as they mobbed the star to click selfies with their much-loved star.

Depp. who won his million-dollar lawsuit on Wednesday, appeared to be in good spirits as he signed autographs and chatted with a crowd of around 200 people.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star has also confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Jeff Beck.

“I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since," Beck told the crowd during his and Depp’s performance in Gateshead, England, on June 2.

“We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck added while Depp bowed to the crowd as per Variety.