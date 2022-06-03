Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘tale of love’ overtakes social media

Another peek into Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly’s upcoming collaboration, Tum Ho To, has taken social media by storm, barely a day into its release.
The song “a tale of love, ambition and support beyond boundaries” is set to drop on June 4th and the countdown is in full swing.
The second teaser features a 15-second video showcasing Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly caught up, in what seems to be, a lover's spat.
As the duo keeps running around the house to avoid each other, lyrics of love and desperation ring through.
Roy can be heard singing, “Kyun hain ye durian, ye durian, ye durian. Tum ho to.” (Why is there such loneliness, this loneliness, such loneliness? When you are with me.)
In a previous chat with Geo News, the star dropped some hints about what fans might expect and promised, “there is a lot more to the concept than what meets the eye.”
Before signing off, he made sure to add that the project is no mere release, but a “meaningful love story” fit for the ages.
