New York court denies Harvey Weinstein's claims for appeal in sex abuse case

A New York appeals court upheld the 2020 rape and sexual-assault conviction of the infamous Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein in a case that sparked the #MeToo movement.

The court denied Weinstein's appeal bid in his New York sex crimes case after issuing a unanimous ruling on Thursday.

The five-judge appellate panel rejected Weinstein’s claims that he was denied a fair trial because the judge made errors, including allowing the jury to hear evidence about uncharged sexual assaults from other accusers.





"[W]e reject defendant's arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects," the court said in its 45-page ruling.

"We perceive no basis for reducing the sentence, and we have considered defendant's remaining arguments and find them unavailing," the court added.

In March 2020, Weinstein, 70, was sentenced to 23-year in prison for raping an aspiring actress and a criminal sexual act, involving sexually abusing a TV and film production assistant.

He is currently jailed in California awaiting trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges involving five women brought by Los Angeles prosecutors.