Royal Family ‘hiding’ Queen’s physical ‘frailty’ under ‘lock and key’

Experts break down the Royal Family’s desperate attempts to hide the truth behind Queen Elizabeth’s true frailty.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Howard Hodgson, during his interview with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “The Queen is 96, and two important things have happened recently that have probably made life very much more difficult for her, and I think the Royal Family has every right to keep her frailty and maybe even her mental frailty.”

“When you get to 96 nothing works quite as well as it once did, and the situation is that the Queen deserves to have every dignity and as a result of that I think they will make sure we don't see too much of her.”