Queen OFFICIALLY meets great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time!

Queen has finally met the Sussex daughter Lilibet!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child, who will turn one tomorrow, got to meet Her Majesty after Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.
On Lili's first international travel, the toddler secured a chance to connect with her paternal family. It is reported that the Sussexes introduced their daughter to the Queen in one of the Royal Family's private events after the flypast at Buckingham Palace.
Lili, full name Lilibet Diana Windsor Mountbatten, was named after the Queen, whose closed family members fondly call her Lilibet ever since she was a young girl.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to attend today's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, marking their first joint royal engagement in two years.
