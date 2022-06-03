Amber Heard statement on Johnny Depp defamation verdict receives lukewarm response

Hollywood actress Amber Heard said Wednesday she was disappointed ‘beyond words’ after a jury found she had made defamatory claims of abuse against her former husband Johnny Depp, calling it a ‘setback’ for women.
The Aquaman actress took to Instagram and posted a statement where she says, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I´m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."
Heard’s statement was released shortly after the verdict was read in Virginia.
"I´m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she said.
Amber Heard’s statement on the jury verdict received a lukewarm response.
