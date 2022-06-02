Sam Asghari dishes on his relationship with Britney Spears: we don’t have ‘joint account’

Sam Asghari has opened up on his relationship with fiancé Britney Spears and maintained he’s a “normal person” despite being set to marry an uber-famous pop star.
Speaking with GQ, The Can You Keep A Secret? Star and personal trainer spilled on his life with Gimme More crooner and said his days look like anybody else’s.
“I’m not a househusband. I’m a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet,” Asghari said.
Despite his “specific” diet, Asghari avoids celebrity-beloved health food store Erewhon because of its extreme price tags.
“I don’t want to spend $200 on something that I can buy for $60,” Asghari, 28, shared.
“I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children.”
Asghari’s frugality may come as a surprise considering whom he’s marrying, but he admitted they balance out spending by “trading off who pays for dinner” because he and Spears, 40, don’t have a “joint account.”
“We do travel a lot, and I am dating a girl that’s very expensive,” he explains, alluding to the various tropical vacations that they arrive at typically by private jet.
Experts warn Prince William, Prince Harry to be prepared for a ‘frosty reunion’ during Queen’s jubilee
Amber Heard’s prenup attorney has made shocking revelations against Johnny Depp
Princess Eugenie paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry accused of branding the UK ‘unsafe’ despite planning return to the UK
Prince Harry appeared to ‘tell off’ wife Meghan Markle during their last Trooping the Colour appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with major dip in popularity as experts warn to ‘look carefully’