Sam Asghari dishes on his relationship with Britney Spears: we don’t have ‘joint account’

Sam Asghari has opened up on his relationship with fiancé Britney Spears and maintained he’s a “normal person” despite being set to marry an uber-famous pop star.



Speaking with GQ, The Can You Keep A Secret? Star and personal trainer spilled on his life with Gimme More crooner and said his days look like anybody else’s.

“I’m not a househusband. I’m a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet,” Asghari said.

Despite his “specific” diet, Asghari avoids celebrity-beloved health food store Erewhon because of its extreme price tags.

“I don’t want to spend $200 on something that I can buy for $60,” Asghari, 28, shared.

“I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children.”

Asghari’s frugality may come as a surprise considering whom he’s marrying, but he admitted they balance out spending by “trading off who pays for dinner” because he and Spears, 40, don’t have a “joint account.”

“We do travel a lot, and I am dating a girl that’s very expensive,” he explains, alluding to the various tropical vacations that they arrive at typically by private jet.



