‘Stranger Things’ season 4 beats ‘Bridgerton’ viewership record at Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 has surpassed the viewership records set by another Netflix mega-hit, Bridgerton, the streaming giant confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Variety, Stranger Things season 4 volume 1, which came out after a three-year-long wait, managed to break the record for the biggest-ever premiere weekend on Netflix, a record previously held by the second season of Bridgerton.

As per Netflix’s newly-released Top 10 rankings, the hit show was viewed for a whopping 287 million hours during the week dated May 23-30, after having premiered just three days before the week’s closing!

In another impressive feat, all four seasons of Stranger Things managed to make their way into Netflix’s top 5 titles for the week as fans scurried to catch up on the series.

Meanwhile, for comparison, Bridgerton season 2 was viewed for about 193 million hours over its debut weekend; this means that Stranger Things smashed its record by about 50%!

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 is scheduled to land on Netflix on July 1, with the show already getting renewed for a fifth and final season.