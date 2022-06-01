Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson shop for engagement bling in London?

Fourth time's the charm?
Kim Kardashian and her comedian beau were spotted on the streets of London's Mayfair as they prepared for a shopping spree this week.
The couple was papped looking at luxury pieces together while out and about in Dover Street Market before entering Comme des Garçons Jewellery.
Kim and Pete began dating in October 2021 after the mother-of-four made her SNL hosting gig. The diva has been married thrice before, splitting from thrid husband Kanye West in January 2021.
"Kim loves having Pete around. He is great with her kids," an insider told PEOPLE. "He is very playful and a big kid himself. They are in a committed relationship and not seeing other people. Kim is very happy."
