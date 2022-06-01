 
close
Tuesday May 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shares sizzling snaps amid rumours about her split from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shares throwbacks while enjoying holiday with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in London

By Web Desk
June 01, 2022
Kim Kardashian shares sizzling snaps amid rumours about her split from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian showcased her curves in a silver co-ord as she shared throwbacks from sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding while enjoying a holiday in London with beau Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-ld, who recently touched down in London for a holiday with her boyfriend Pete Davidson,  took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snaps from her time in Italy.

The fashionista  looked stunning in a skintight silver co-ord, making the most of the glorious weather. The mum-of-four also slipped into a pair of figure hugging silver trousers with stylish velvet detailing.

The star is seen wearing her newly bleached tresses in a chic chignon as strands framed her beautiful face.

Kim Kardashian, who's enjoying  loved moments with his comedian beau in the UK,  sparked rumors that she has split from Pete Davidson with her  'thirst trap' photos, writing: 'nothing lasts forever' in the cryptic caption