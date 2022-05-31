Madonna leaves fans ‘terrified’ with bizarre post: see

Singing sensation Madonna left fans gasping after sharing a creepy post on social media.
The Queen of Pop made sure all eyes were on her when she sported a bizarre black lace balaclava and plenty of bling while enjoying an evening smoking hookah.
The bizarre masked revealed only the 63-year-old hitmaker’s eyes and diamond-encrusted grill, which is on full show as Madge blows smoke to the camera.
Wearing a black Balenciaga jacket and rocking a long platinum-blonde pony tail, the Material Girl looks in high spirits.
The dazzling orange hookah pipe is in full view in the vid which is accompanied by Kendrick Lamar's smash hit Humble.
Madonna keeps her 18 m Instagram followers updated most days with new wacky snaps and videos as recently she got banned from broadcasting live on Instagram after it was revealed she was “going against...community guidelines”.
Incensed, Madonna shared a video online, writing: 'I've never worn so many clothes in my life.
Dominic Fike opens up about his relationship with 'Euphoria' co-star Hunter Schafer for the first time
Hailey Bieber's BFF Justine Skye seemingly threw major shade at Selena Gomez in a Snapchat story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaking up the California with their son, Archie, before flying to the UK!
Johnny Depp stunned onlookers with his rock star performance in England on Sunday
Jung Ho-yeon reveals what she messaged to her director after watching Squid Game
'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad:' Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa will share the screen space for the first time