Johnny Depp's lawyer takes aim at tiny detail about Amber Heard's 'tears'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez brought jury's attention to the tiny detail ‘tears’ during the closing arguments on Friday.
Branding Heard’s testimony in court as one of the ‘role of her lifetime’, Vasquez said, “We told you that this would be a performance, the role of her lifetime - as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse.”
“When Mr Depp brought this case for defamation, Miss Heard went all in.
“She spun a story of shocking, overwhelming, brutal abuse. She came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life - and she gave it
Vasquez backed her argument with the testimony of Heard’s acting coach Kristina Sexton.
“[She] testified that Miss Heard has difficulty crying when she is acting,” Vasquez said.
“You saw it. Miss Heard sobbed without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerated, fantastical accounts of abuse and everything going on in her mind almost a decade prior while enduring that abuse.
“It was a performance. She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rapist.”
Meanwhile, Heard’s attorney Benjamin Rottenborn maintained his position that nitpicking over the Aquaman actor’s testimonies sends a dangerous message to domestic-violence victims.
“If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen,” Rottenborn said. “If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax.”
“They’re trying to trick you into thinking Amber has to be perfect to win,” Rottenborn said.
Sonam Kapoor drops a loved up video with husband Anand Ahuja as he returns back home from a recent trip
Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘lacked understanding’ what true royalty really meant
Pakistani media fraternity reacted to killing of well-known Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they will need ‘intimate shots’ with the Queen to please Netflix
Meghan Markle’s balcony snub to leave her ‘disappointed’ after ‘working tirelessly’ for her own biopic in...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to mark Lilibet's first birthday in the UK during Queen's Jubilee