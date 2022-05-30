Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘on their best behavior in favor to Queen

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly expected to remain on their very best behaviour for the sake of the Queen.



This revelation has been made by royal commentator Russell Myers, in an interview with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “Of course, the Queen is wanting for all of her family to get together.”

“Meghan and Harry have promised to be on their best behaviour because things are still quite frosty within the family.”

“They're still talking about that big Oprah Winfrey interview, you know Prince Harry did an interview with an American broadcaster not that long ago at the Invictus Games.”

“He was talking about protecting the Queen and making sure she had the right people around her.”

“This news about them renewing this lease for Frogwell Cottage is quite interesting because of course, this is still their UK home.”

“They obviously live in California now and they'll be popping over for the Jubilee celebrations.”