Prince Harry married Meghan because she was the same age as Diana, says former butler

Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018 when the now-Duchess of Sussex was about 36-years-old, the same age as his mother Diana when she died in a car accident, the late princess’ butler Paul Burrell has pointed out.

In a recent chat with OK! Magazine, Burrell highlighted how Meghan seems to have completely ‘besotted’ Prince Harry, adding that her age might have something to do with that.

Burrell shared: “I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He’s given everything up. Of all the people I want to be happy, it’s Harry.”

He continued: “I think people have missed the fact he married a 36-year-old woman. That is very significant because his mother was 36 when she died.”

“I think he was looking for someone mature to guide him. He wasn’t looking for a fling. I think he was looking for someone serious to put him back on the path he’d lost because his mother died,” Burrell explained.

“His heart broke and nobody could fix it until Meghan came along. Meghan fixed it,” he concluded.



