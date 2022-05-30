Prince Harry married Meghan because she was the same age as Diana, says former butler

Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018 when the now-Duchess of Sussex was about 36-years-old, the same age as his mother Diana when she died in a car accident, the late princess’ butler Paul Burrell has pointed out.
In a recent chat with OK! Magazine, Burrell highlighted how Meghan seems to have completely ‘besotted’ Prince Harry, adding that her age might have something to do with that.
Burrell shared: “I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He’s given everything up. Of all the people I want to be happy, it’s Harry.”
He continued: “I think people have missed the fact he married a 36-year-old woman. That is very significant because his mother was 36 when she died.”
“I think he was looking for someone mature to guide him. He wasn’t looking for a fling. I think he was looking for someone serious to put him back on the path he’d lost because his mother died,” Burrell explained.
“His heart broke and nobody could fix it until Meghan came along. Meghan fixed it,” he concluded.
Drake made headlines in 2020 when he started following the Punjabi singer on Instagram. Sidhu Moose Wala released his...
Snoop Dogg made a regretful announcement to call off his upcoming shows
Camila Cabello turns to social media to vent about the interruptions she faced during performance
Netflix is the world´s leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor...
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and others pay tributes to Sidhu Moose Wala on social media
David Beckham celebrates 50th birthday of his elder sister Lynne