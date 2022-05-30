Drake, Russ and Stefflon express pain over Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s death: Photo

Drake has recently expressed grief over the popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing on his social media.



On Sunday, the passing of the 27-year-old in Punjab’s Mansa district left everyone shattered in the music industry.

Reportedly, the singer was shot dead a day after the state government cut down his security.

Following his death news, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram story to share a beautiful photo of So High hit-maker along with his mother.

He wrote “"RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala” in the caption.

Apart from Drake, other American rapper, singer Russ also posted a black photo and captioned it as "RIP".

Moreover, the British-Jamaican rapper and singer Stefflon Don shared a photo of her with the late Punjabi rapper on IG.



Meanwhile, British rapper Tion Wayne turned to Twitter and wrote "rest in peace".

For the unversed, Sidhu’s real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. A renowned Punjabi musician was known for his fiery lyrics on gangsters and guns.

Apart from singing, he also did acting in movies including Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya, Teri Meri Jodi and Yes, I am Student.