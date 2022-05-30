 
May 30, 2022
Drake, Russ and Stefflon express pain over Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s death: Photo

International musicians as well as rappers mourn loss of Sidhu Moose Wala's death on social media

By Web Desk
May 30, 2022
Drake has recently expressed grief over the popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing on his social media.

On Sunday, the passing of the 27-year-old in Punjab’s Mansa district left everyone shattered in the music industry. 

Reportedly, the singer was shot dead a day after the state government cut down his security.

Following his death news, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram story to share a beautiful photo of So High hit-maker along with his mother.

He wrote “"RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala” in the caption.

Apart from Drake, other American rapper, singer Russ   also   posted a black photo  and captioned it  as "RIP".

Moreover, the British-Jamaican rapper and singer Stefflon Don shared a photo of her with the late Punjabi rapper on IG.

Meanwhile, British rapper Tion Wayne turned to Twitter and  wrote  "rest in peace".

For the unversed, Sidhu’s real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. A renowned Punjabi musician was known for his fiery lyrics on gangsters and guns. 

Apart from singing, he also did acting in movies including Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya, Teri Meri Jodi and Yes, I am Student.