Meghan Markle, Harry likely to join Kate Middleton, William in ‘surprise appearance’ on Palace balcony

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to join future king Prince William and Kate Middleton as they could make a "surprise appearance" on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace on June 5.
Queen Elizabeth may emerge on the balcony again with royal family members after Trooping of the Colour and a flypast.
Archie and Lilibet will also join their parents.
This was disclosed by Meghan and Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie recently.
Talking to media in London, he said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II´s Jubilee year.
Scobie said Harry and Meghan "will not be out" on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside prominent royals on June 2 to watch the Trooping of the Colour and a flypast.
But he said they could make a "surprise appearance" on June 5, when the queen may emerge onto the balcony again with family members.
