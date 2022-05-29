Britney Spears’ lawyer accuses Jamie Spears of trying to ‘traumatizing her!'

Britney Spears’ lawyer slams Jamie Spears for attempting to “traumatize his own daughter” through continued legal requests.

Britney’s legal counsel, Mathew Risengart made these claims in a court filing to call attention to the “improper and abusive” legal strategies being employed by Mr Spears.

According to Insider, “Mr Spears has purported to serve on his daughter 145 document requests and more than 75 other discovery requests.”

“This is improper and abusive. Sadly, these tactics represent an effort (indeed, a grotesque and diabolical "strategy") to traumatize and bully his daughter — his own daughter — all in the hopes of intimidating and causing her distress.”

“For Mr Spears to contend that he will answer for his actions if (and only if) his daughter's personal, private life is further exposed demonstrates just how misguided he is as a fiduciary and as a father. Enough is enough. Britney Spears will tolerate it no longer, and with respect, neither should this Court.”

“Finally, we once again ask and implore, in all sincerity, that Mr Spears and his counsel do what is right, voluntarily. Be decent. Please, stop harassing and bullying your daughter. Please, leave your daughter alone.”