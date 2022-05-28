Tom Hanks opens up on playing Tom Parker in ‘Elvis’ biopic, ‘what have I done?’

Oscar award-winning star Tom Hanks opened up about playing the infamous role of Colonel Tom Parker in the upcoming biopic Elvis.
On Thursday, during the Elvis panel at the Cannes Film Festival, the Sully actor, 65, shared why he decided to portray an unlikeable character like Parker.
The Cast Away actor also discussed how director Baz Luhrmann convinced him to play the character, who discovered Elvis Presley and launched his career.
"I'm not interested in playing a bad guy just for the sake of, 'Before I kill you Mr. Bond, perhaps you'd like a tour of my installations.' That's okay, I get it, but that's for other stuff," said the Forrest Gump actor.
"What Luhrmann tantalized me with was, here was a guy who saw an opportunity to manifest a once-in-a-lifetime talent into a cultural force," he added.
The star described Parker as a "mercurial and brilliant man who at the same time made sure he lined his own pockets."
Parker and Presley got together in 1955. The pair worked together up until the singer’s death in 1977. Parker died in 1997 at the age of 87.
The highly-anticipated biopic Elvis will hit the theaters on June 24.
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in a ‘monumental transition’ and are ‘coming of age’
'Bridgerton' has created so much place for colour in entertainment,' tweeted Ushna Shah
Experts fear Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘overly worried’ about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Experts warn ‘all does not seem to be well’ as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry increase public appearances
Jennifer Lopez says she never prioritize her sleep before the terrifying panic attack she had in her late 20s
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fans gathered outside the Virginia court nearly came to blows