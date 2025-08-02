Kate Garraway 'hides pain behind smile' during London outing

Kate Garraway hides her pain behind a smile as she stepped out in London on Friday, following the difficult decision to list her £2 million home for sale.

The 58-year-old TV presenter, who is burdened with £800,000 in debt after years of caring for her late husband, Derek Draper, was seen wearing a vibrant and unconventional outfit during her outing in the capital.

She paired a colourful boho-style skirt with a fitted T-shirt and layered it with a beige cardigan. Completing the look, she carried a crossbody bag, wore tan sandals, styled her hair straight, and kept her makeup minimal.

She also pulled a suitcase behind her as she walked.

Kate has had to part ways with her second home as continues to tackle debts amounting to £800,000.

The Good Morning Britain presenter found herself facing the daunting financial burden following the death of her husband, Derek Draper, who passed away last year due to complications from a long-term Covid-related illness.

The North London property recently sold for £1.5 million, but due to significant mortgage liabilities, the remaining amount will barely make a dent in the overall debt she owes.

Derek passed away at just 56 after battling the devastating effects of long Covid, which he contracted in March 2020.