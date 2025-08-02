Kelly Osbourne 'finds strength' to express her grief after father Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne gathered strength to come to social media and express her emotions following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 on July 22.

At the forefront of this final journey stood his grieving wife Sharon, 72, alongside their children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis, united in profound sorrow and love.

Following the heartbreaking day, Kelly shared a picture of a large floral tribute placed on the banks of Osbourne's lake.

Prior to the tragedy, Kelly had opened up about Ozzy's health during what turned out to be her last interview before his death.

Notably, Kelly had recently got engaged to Sid Wilson at Ozzy's final performance with his band in Villa Park, Birmingham. At the time, Kelly said her father was feeling 'amazing.'

'My dad is amazing! He's so excited for his final show on Saturday. There is all the nerves and all the excitement. 'He's sailing through everything and the rehearsals have been incredible. It's all about him. It's going to be a very emotional moment.'

Louis Osbourne, Ozzy's son from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley paid a sweet nod to his father by wearing a purple tie featuring a skull-and-crossbones.

Meanwhile, Kelly wore her dad's iconic sunglasses for the occasion. Sharon and Ozzy’s eldest daughter Aimee, wore a bat broach on her blazer-a subtle nod to her father's legacy-during the farewell gathering in Birmingham.