Heather Mcdonald says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial is focused on 'power dynamic'

Stand-up comedian Heather Mcdonald, who also hosts the Juicy Scoop podcast, recently weighed in on the bombshell lawsuit of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

According to OK!, McDonald said, “I think the biggest thing is, they were absolutely awful for each other."

"At the same time, he fell for a girl that was young, beautiful, manipulative” as they both appeared overly affectionate toward each other.

"When it started to get ugly, they both seemed to have had a very ugly side," she noted.

Weighing in on the ongoing lawsuit, the Chelsea Lately alum said, "The focus [should be] on the power dynamic of what such a richer, older, more established, powerful Hollywood person that he was over her."

"They're [the public] just thinking, did she lie? Was Johnny Depp just a fun drunk? Did he hit her? There's also just too much evidence to say that she's a weirdo and she's lying,” she continued.

“I think when the jury actually goes into the room to deliberate, they're really gonna have to focus on was this defamation and should either of them be granted any money for it," she told the outlet.