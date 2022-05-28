Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘would be foolish not to be suspicious’ of Harry, Meghan

File Footage

Royal experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are increasing stress for already suspicious Kate Middleton and Prince William, with their return.



This claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower, in an interview with Express UK.

There, Bower pointed out, “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight.”

Especially considering the fact that “Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”