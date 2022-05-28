Queen Jubilee to end with showcasing 'plans for the future': Insider

Queen Jubilee to end with announcement 'for the future': Insider

Queen wants to convey an important note at the end of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A royal source told The Daile Mirror that the monarch “wants the world to see the heartbeat of her family and the future of the monarchy.”

With all of the royal family standing with her on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Queen thought the plans would send a “strong message to the world”.

They said: “Her Majesty believes it will send a strong message to the world, that despite the family’s trials and tribulations over the past few years, those at the very top are united in getting on with the job, sharing her sense of duty and dedication to serving the people of this country and the Commonwealth.”

Prince Charles and Prince William are set to accompany the monarch on the balcony. Future Queens Camilla and Kate are set to join their husbands. Amongst the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are invited to stand with their mother.

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are supposed to sit in the royal box opposite the balcony.