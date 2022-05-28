Fans go crazy as Madhuri drops picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit made fans go crazy as she poses with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Karan Johar’s grand birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, The Fame Game star dropped a picture with the Bollywood superstars as they were also joined by Gauri Khan and Shriram Nene.

“So much to talk about, right?” the actor captioned the iconic photo.

In the picture, the men looked dapper in black whereas Gauri stunned in a golden outfit and Madhuri donned a black shirt with glittery trousers.



Fans went crazy in the comment section seeing their favorite Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam stars in one picture as one wrote, "All Legends in one frame."

“I can’t breathe ma’am,” another commented.

One fan added, “I’m deadddd.”

Johar’s birthday party was a star-studded affair with all big names of Bollywood in attendance including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and many more.