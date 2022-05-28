



Piers Morgan shares ‘realities’ of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss’s past relationship

Piers Morgan admits he spoke to a common friend of Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, and what they learned of the couple’s past is shocking for Amber Heard supporters.

The journalist’s common pal, Janice Dickenson recounted her meetings with the Pirates of the Caribbean star and made some shocking admissions.

According to Marca she claimed, “I was on a flight from the Virgin Islands to St. Barts and the both of them had clearly been drinking, as I was clearly drinking on this air flight, and he was a total gentleman to her.”

“He was a total gentleman to me and I've run into Johnny Depp several times in Los Angeles after Happy Hour has like a long set, so to sit on Happy Hour, he was never violent towards anyone.”

Before concluding she also added, “And as far as Amber Heard saying that she had been tossed down flights of stairs or beaten up by Johnny Depp or anything like that. I don't believe it for one New York City second.”