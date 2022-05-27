Amber Heard accused of ‘photoshopping’ bruises by Johnny Depp’s attorney

File Footage





Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez on Friday took to the stand to present her closing argument in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, and accused the Aquaman actress of photoshopping pictures of her alleged bruises.

The New York Post reported that Vasquez claimed in court on Friday that Heard edited an injury on her face in a photo allegedly taken after her last fight with Depp in 2016.

She highlighted to the jury that police officers who reportedly saw Heard after the altercation had testified that they saw no bruising on the actress’ face, contrary to what the picture shows.

Vasquez also pointed out that Heard had been pictured with a bruised face when walking out of court after filing a restraining order against Depp in 2016, however, was seen without any bruises in pictures taken the next night.

She further said: “The mountain of evidence that Mr. Depp abused Ms. Heard is simply not there. What we have is a mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over-the-top and implausible.”

“And you can't pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe and which ones to disregard. You either believe all of it or not. Either Mr. Depp sexually assaulted Ms. Heard with a bottle in Australia, or Ms. Heard got up on that stand in front of all of you and made up that horrific tale of abuse,” she added.