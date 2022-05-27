British monarchy future ‘does’ rest on Prince William

The future of British monarchy does rest on Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Matthew Dennison, a biographer of the Queen, has claimed.



According to Reuters, while nearly all attention will be focused next week on Queen Elizabeth as she celebrates her 70th anniversary on the throne this year, for those with eyes on the future of the British monarchy, attention is switching to her grandson Prince William.

The British royals have suffered a bruising couple of years with the U.S. abuse lawsuit against Elizabeth's son Andrew, Prince Harry, William's younger brother, quitting duties to move to the United States in 2020, and police investigating alleged wrongdoing at the main charity of son and heir Prince Charles.

Most polls show a majority of the British public support the monarchy, and, while his 73-year-old father commands less popularity, William - the second in line to the throne - and his wife Kate are the most liked royals after the queen.

The Reuters quoted Matthew Dennison as saying “The future does rest on Prince William. And we all know that public opinion can be unkind."

Another royal expert Charles Rae says, "William is the key person because William is going to be king one day. He's the last of the Mohicans, basically. I think an awful lot rests on William's shoulders for the future of the monarchy." (Web Desk/Reuters)