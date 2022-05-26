Queen Elizabeth ‘wants to avoid’ repeat of Charles, Diana with William and Kate

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth doesn’t want the royal family to go through another high-profile and public breakdown of a marriage like Prince Charles and Diana’s and so, makes sure to ‘nurture’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage.

Author Andrew Morton, who worked on Diana’s biographer with the late princess in 1992, commented on Queen Elizabeth’s role in William and Kate’s marriage in a recent conversation with OK! Magazine.

Talking about why the Queen is ‘fond’ of Kate and William, Morton said that Kate loving William for himself is why the Queen admires her.

He then went on to say: "She spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Kate than she did with Charles and Diana… It's pretty clear she wasn't going to make that mistake again.”

The comments came just about a week after a French magazine published a false report suggesting that the Cambridge’s had split up with Kate already having moved out; the claims were also put to rest after the couple attended the Top Gun premiere in London together.