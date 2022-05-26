Queen Elizabeth ‘wants to avoid’ repeat of Charles, Diana with William and Kate

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t want the royal family to go through another high-profile and public breakdown of a marriage like Prince Charles and Diana’s and so, makes sure to ‘nurture’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage.
Author Andrew Morton, who worked on Diana’s biographer with the late princess in 1992, commented on Queen Elizabeth’s role in William and Kate’s marriage in a recent conversation with OK! Magazine.
Talking about why the Queen is ‘fond’ of Kate and William, Morton said that Kate loving William for himself is why the Queen admires her.
He then went on to say: "She spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Kate than she did with Charles and Diana… It's pretty clear she wasn't going to make that mistake again.”
The comments came just about a week after a French magazine published a false report suggesting that the Cambridge’s had split up with Kate already having moved out; the claims were also put to rest after the couple attended the Top Gun premiere in London together.
Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of having ‘given him a shiner on the honeymoon’
Queen Elizabeth has ruled for 70 years but Britons think it is time for her to give the throne to Prince William
Ex-TMZ employee accuses Amber Heard of ‘staging’ bruise photo-op
Johnny Depp’s psychologist refuses Amber Heard’s claims of PTSD since it is ‘frequently feigned’
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dressed to impress for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on May 25
Madonna a video and penned down a lengthy note to call for action after Texas shooting killed 21 people