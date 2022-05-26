Johnny Depp puts ex-wife Amber Heard on blast: ‘Gave me a shiner on the honeymoon’

Johnny Depp takes to the stand and has accused Amber Heard of having ‘given him a shiner’ during their honeymoon.
For those unversed, the couple celebrated their honeymoon on the Oriental Express from Thailand to Singapore.
He began by recounting the experience and admitted that while the beginning “was agreeable” there were times when Amber would “start the rant.”
“There were times where it was very agreeable, very nice and then there were times when something had become dissatisfactory for her and she would start the rant.”
He even branded it the “blooming of the fight would be on deck there.”
He also told the court, “At one point... I don't remember it lasting long... I took a pretty good shot to the face, to the eye somewhere up here... so I had a bit of a shiner.”
But, yet again “It all ended and then everything got fine again, we'd go to dinner” after a while.
