Prince Harry host an event to help food charity

Hardly a day goes by when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not targeted by the British tabloids and royal experts.



But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to win hearts with their generous acts in the United State despite criticism from the British media.

The royal couple and The Los Padres Polo Team recently hosted an event in support of the Foodbank and other local nonprofits in Santa Barbara county.



The charity said, "We are grateful for the recognition and generosity of the Los Padres Polo Team that allows us to continue our mission,".

It also shared a picture of Prince Harry and his polo team