Sharon Osbourne dishes on daughter Aimee's near-death fire experience, family's Covid scare

Sharon Osbourne shared her family’s horrific chain of events as she made an emotional return to TalkTV on Tuesday night after spending the past couple of weeks in Los Angeles.

The chat show host, 69, rushed to the US in April to be by her husband Ozzy's side after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Having originally planned to return to the UK after the rock star recuperated - Sharon found herself prolonging her stay after catching the virus herself and her daughter Aimee nearly lost her life in a fire.

She also shared how Ozzy’s clothes were stolen in a taxi and how her younger daughter Kelly contracted coronavirus also.

Opening up the show, guest host Vanessa said: 'It's a huge welcome back to the studio for Sharon, who has had absolutely every single thing that a human being could possibly experience going on the past few weeks, I'm not joking.



'You've had Covid, Ozzy's had Covid,'.

Vanessa then proceeded to ask the former X-Factor judge about Ozzy being the victim of theft, asking: 'He almost had his wardrobe stolen?'

Appearing saddened and disappointed, Sharon answered: 'Yes, in a car, drove off with all his clothes for a photoshoot.'

Later in the candid chat, Vanessa mentioned Sharon's oldest daughter Aimee who narrowly escaped from a fire at an LA-based recording studio that claimed one life last week.

Reliving the panic, Sharon told the panel: 'She was trapped in the studio on the second floor and the fire was on the ground floor.



