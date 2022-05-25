Meghan’s father Thomas Markle in hospital after suffering a stroke

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering possible stroke on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex's father reportedly fell over while out shopping and had to be helped up to his feet just days before he was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected major stroke, it was revealed on Wednesday.



The 77-year-old was pictured arriving at a hospital in Tijuana, Mexico - just days before he was due to fly to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



He was then taken to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, according to the report.



Thomas was allegedly so ill that he could not speak and had to write down his symptoms for the paramedics. TMZ is reporting that he had a “possible stroke.”



A friend told the publication that he “remains hospitalized” and his condition is stabilised.

Samantha Markle told the Daily Mail her dad "just needs peace and rest" adding their family is "praying" he gets well soon.

