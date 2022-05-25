Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick hit a strip club in New York City to relieve loneliness

Scott Disick, who was shunned by Kardashian-Jenner clan, hit a strip club in New York City after getting snubbed from the invite list.

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker was far from Scott's mind Monday as the 38-year-old spent the wee hours of the morning at Sapphire New York.



Disick, in the viral video, can be seen strolling through dimly lit club with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Kourtney Kardashians, who shares three children with Scott Disick, tied the knot with Travis Barker in a star-studded ceremony in Italy over the weekend.