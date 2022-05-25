 
close
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Scott Disick, his children reunite after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in Italy over the weekend.

By Web Desk
May 25, 2022
Scott Disick, his children reunite after Kourtney Kardashian wedding
Scott Disick, his children reunite after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

US reality TV star Scott Disick has reunited with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign after the wedding of their mother Kourtney Kardashian in Italy.

Scott's three kids  attended the wedding of their mom with Travis Barker in Italy over the weekend.

He took to Instagram shared a smiling selfie with Penelope and Mason, captioning it, “Got my crew with me.”

Scott Disick, his children reunite after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted another selfie with Penelope and captioned it, “My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Scott Disick, his children reunite after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Earlier, he delighted the fans with a cute photo of Reign and said, "I got my baby."

Scott Disick, his children reunite after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Scott shares three children with former partner Kourtney, who he dated on and off for a decade until 2015.