Scott Disick, his children reunite after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

US reality TV star Scott Disick has reunited with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign after the wedding of their mother Kourtney Kardashian in Italy.



Scott's three kids attended the wedding of their mom with Travis Barker in Italy over the weekend.

He took to Instagram shared a smiling selfie with Penelope and Mason, captioning it, “Got my crew with me.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted another selfie with Penelope and captioned it, “My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Earlier, he delighted the fans with a cute photo of Reign and said, "I got my baby."

Scott shares three children with former partner Kourtney, who he dated on and off for a decade until 2015.

