Pete Davidson is not 'brainwashed' by Kim Kardashian, comedian reps hit back

Pete Davidson has issued a statement via this team about comments putting Kim Kardashian in a bad light.

Speaking to Mirror Online, a representative for the former Saturday Night Live star said: " There is no truth to this."

It was earlier reported that Davidson is “selling his soul” as he makes plans to ”give up his life in New York” as well as his job on Saturday Night Live to become his famous girlfriend’s “full-time plus-one”,

Pete's reps dismissed claims after a source told Heat : “It’s like Pete’s been brainwashed.”

The source went on to add the SKIMS founder is 'ruining' Davidson's life by too much control.

“She’s persuaded him to uproot his life in New York to move closer to her place in Calabasas, California, and even suggested that he quit his job on SNL. Everyone knows Kim is one for the savviest characters in the entertainment world, and Pete should seriously consider her suggestions."

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, after connecting on Saturday Night Live.